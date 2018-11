MADRID, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that Spain will vote against the European Union’s draft Brexit agreement if the included text on Gibraltar was not changed. “As of today, if there are no changes with respect to Gibraltar, Spain will vote no to the agreement on Brexit,” Sanchez said during an Economist conference in Madrid. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)