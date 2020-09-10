Healthcare
September 10, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain warns of damage of no-deal Brexit, including for Gibraltar

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday that a no-deal Brexit would be much more damaging for Spain and Britain, including the situation for the British territory of Gibraltar, than reaching a deal on future UK-EU relations.

In an interview with Catalan public radio, she called the possibility of a no-deal Brexit “an irresponsibility”, but added that Spain had been preparing for that potential scenario. (Reporting by Joan Faus Editing by Gareth Jones)

