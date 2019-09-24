UK House of Commons to sit on Wednesday - Speaker Bercow

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, will sit on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful, Commons Speaker John Bercow said.

“I have instructed the House authorities to prepare not for the recall - the prorogation was unlawful and is void - to prepare for the resumption of the business of the House of Commons,” he told reporters.

“Specifically, I’ve instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow and that it does so at 11.30 am, (1030GMT) “ he added.