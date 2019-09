LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said he was “turning the page on austerity” as he began a speech announcing spending increases for the first financial year after Britain’s scheduled exit from the European Union.

“A new economic era needs a new economic plan and today we lay the foundations with the fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years,” Javid said in parliament on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)