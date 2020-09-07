Britain is fully committed to implementing withdrawal agreement - PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it remained fully committed to implementing the withdrawal agreement it agreed with the European Union, describing proposed changes to be implemented in domestic law as limited clarifications.

Earlier on Monday, the Financial Times newspaper said domestic British legislation was expected to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement” in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

In response, the government said it was fully committed to implementing both the withdrawal agreement and the protocol relating to Northern Ireland.

“We are taking limited and reasonable steps to clarify specific elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol in domestic law to remove any ambiguity and to ensure the government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)