EU watchdog SRB sees no imminent banking risks from no-deal Brexit

BRUSSELS, March 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks face no imminent risks from a no-deal Brexit, the head of the European Union agency responsible for dealing with failing lenders said on Tuesday.

Single Resolution Board’s chief Elke Koenig also said a court ruling last week which overturned an EU decision over the rescue of Italy’s Tercas bank in 2014 could open the way for a discussion on the role of deposit guarantee schemes beyond their core function of protecting savers of collapsing banks. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

