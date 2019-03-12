UK Brexit strategy "in tatters" after government's legal advice - Labour's Starmer

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The British government’s Brexit strategy is “in tatters” after the publication of legal advice on changes to a deal to take Britain out of the European Union, the Labour Party opposition’s Brexit chief Keir Starmer said on Tuesday. “The attorney general has confirmed that there have been no significant changes to the (EU) withdrawal agreement despite the legal documents that were agreed last night,” Starmer said in a statement. “The government’s strategy is now in tatters.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Elisabeth O’Leary)