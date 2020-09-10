EU says Britain has "seriously damaged trust" with planned law

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain would be committing “an extremely serious violation” of its agreement on withdrawal from the EU if it went ahead with proposed legislation, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The UK’s legislative proposal has “seriously damaged trust” between Brussels and London and London must now take steps to re-establish trust, the European Union’s executive said in a statement after a crisis meeting in London.
Reporting by Marines Strauss, Writing by John Chalmers, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska