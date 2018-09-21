No major statement is planned by UK PM May on Friday - BBC political editor

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be delivering a major statement on Friday, the BBC’s political editor said amid speculation from lawmakers in her Conservative Party that there would be an announcement.

“Chatter this morning about some kind of big statement from the PM - No 10 sources say this is NOT happening,” the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter referring to 10 Downing Street, May’s official office.

Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries had earlier suggested a statement might be coming.

“Major announcement coming up from @theresa_may or so the jungle drums say. What can possibly go wrong?” Dorries wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey)