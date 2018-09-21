FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 21, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No major statement is planned by UK PM May on Friday - BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not be delivering a major statement on Friday, the BBC’s political editor said amid speculation from lawmakers in her Conservative Party that there would be an announcement.

“Chatter this morning about some kind of big statement from the PM - No 10 sources say this is NOT happening,” the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg wrote on Twitter referring to 10 Downing Street, May’s official office.

Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries had earlier suggested a statement might be coming.

“Major announcement coming up from @theresa_may or so the jungle drums say. What can possibly go wrong?” Dorries wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.