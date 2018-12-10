Pound extends slump to 20-month lows after May delays Brexit deal

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sterling tumbled on Monday to 20-month lows versus the dollar as investors took fright as Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to abandon a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal.

The pound, down less than 1 percent before May outlined to lawmakers why she had postponed Tuesday’s planned vote, fell as much as 1.6 percent to $1.2521, its weakest since April 2017.

The British currency also sank versus the euro, down 1.5 percent at 90.875 pence and its lowest since late August.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index fell 1.5 percent to the lowest since December 2016 and ten-year British government bond yields fell 7.5 basis points to 1.19 percent, the lowest since mid-August.

May said on Monday she was delaying a planned vote in parliament on her Brexit deal as it was set to be rejected “by a significant margin”. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao)