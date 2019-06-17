UK PM hopeful Stewart says he is on course for last stage of contest

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Monday he could get through to the final stage of the leadership contest if Conservative Party lawmakers follow through on their indications of support.

Boris Johnson, the former London mayor who is frontrunner in the contest to succeed May, did not appear to have a plan for Brexit, Stewart said at a hustings event in London. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)