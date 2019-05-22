Financials
May 22, 2019 / 2:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit-sensitive stocks rocked as political turmoil deepens

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s housebuilders, retailers, and airlines tumbled on Wednesday after multiple media reported rumours that Prime Minister Theresa May’s ministers could oust her in a row over her latest deal to exit the European Union.

Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group, Barratt Development, and Persimmon fell sharply, down 3.7 to 5.4% by 1406 GMT.

Housebuilders have been particularly sensitive to any signs of rising likelihood of a hard Brexit, which many investors fear would damage the world’s No. 5 economy.

Retailers, which are also highly exposed to the British economy, fell too. Sainsbury’s lost 3.7% while Marks & Spencer dropped 8%.

Brexit-sensitive airlines easyJet and British Airways owner IAG were down 5.8% and 4% respectively, while state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 3.6%. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below