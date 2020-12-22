Both sides want Brexit trade deal but talks are strained - The Sun

FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a deal on the table between Britain and the European Union, and while both sides want to wrap up negotiations before Christmas Eve, the talks remain strained, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday citing a senior British source.

“There is a deal on the table now and both sides want to be home for Christmas Eve, but things are strained,” The Sun’s Political Editor Harry Cole quoted the source as saying.