LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party is backing an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit by lawmakers, the Sun reported on Wednesday.

“Labour has told second referendum campaigners it is backing the Cooper-Boles Amendment,” Steve Hawkes, the Sun’s deputy political editor, said on Twitter, referring to two lawmakers that are backing the plan. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)