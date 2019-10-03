Swedish PM says EU willing to discuss Brexit extension, but depends on reason

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is willing to discuss an extension to Article 50, under which Britain is currently due to exit the bloc on Oct. 31, but there has to be a reason, Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

“An extension depends on the reason for the extension,” Lofven told reporters after meeting his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in Stockholm.

“Of course we are willing to discuss this but there needs to be a reason. What are we waiting for?”