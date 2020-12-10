Sweden says now "more gloomy" about chance for a Brexit deal

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks as he arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday he was less optimistic about the prospects for a trade deal between the European Union and former member state Britain following the failure of talks between leaders the previous evening.

“I’m a bit more gloomy today. As far as I can hear, there is no progress made in the recent days,” he said on arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.

“So that is a huge challenge, We’ve always said that we are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. It seems it seems difficult. It’s a difficult situation.”