Sweden says now "more gloomy" about chance for a Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday he was less optimistic about the prospects for a trade deal between the European Union and former member state Britain following the failure of talks between leaders the previous evening.
“I’m a bit more gloomy today. As far as I can hear, there is no progress made in the recent days,” he said on arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.
“So that is a huge challenge, We’ve always said that we are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. It seems it seems difficult. It’s a difficult situation.”
Reporting by John Chalmers; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
