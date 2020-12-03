REFILE-Switzerland, UK agrees post-Brexit business travel deal - The Telegraph

(Refiling to fix media tag)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland and the UK are expected to agree a deal on Friday allowing professional workers to keep travelling freely between the two countries post-Brexit, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss and her Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin are expected to sign the agreement in the next two weeks in London, the report said bit.ly/2VwCjlZ. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)