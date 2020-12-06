UK's Johnson can remove law-breaking clauses if he wishes, says FT

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have the possibility, if he so wished, to remove controversial clauses from legislation that is adding to acrimony in trade talks with the European Union, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The clauses were removed from the Internal Market Bill by the upper house of parliament, but the bill returns to the House of Commons on Monday and the government has confirmed it intends to reintroduce them. The House of Lords may remove them again when the bill goes back to that chamber on Wednesday.

The FT report suggested that, should Johnson feel that he is close to a deal with the EU and the clauses stand in the way, he would have the option not to reintroduce them again if the House of Lords were to remove them for a second time.

“No one in government is certain whether Mr Johnson will ultimately push the point,” the FT report said.

It quoted a government official as saying: “The PM is going to have to make this call personally, he’s incredibly forceful about the need to have a safety net. But safety nets can always be taken away when they’re not needed.” (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by David Goodman )