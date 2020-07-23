Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
EU talks equally close to breakdown or breakthrough - UK official

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiations with the European Union are equally close to a breakthrough or a breakdown, a senior UK official involved in the talks said on Thursday, adding it was now for the EU to adapt its position.

“We’re potentially equally close to both, to be honest - I think it’s hard to quantify,” the official said when asked if a breakdown or breakthrough was closer.

“I can quite see how we could either make a breakthrough relatively quickly if they do adjust their position in the most important areas, and if they don’t, we won’t. It really is in their hands to a large extent.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

