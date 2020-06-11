UK says intensified timetable for free trade talks agreed with EU

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain said it had agreed an intensified timetable for free trade negotiations with the European Union in July as both sides try to strike an agreement by the end of the year.

“This new process will involve a mix of formal negotiating rounds and smaller group meetings, both in London and Brussels assuming public health guidelines enable this,” the government said in a statement.

“There will be talks each week of the 5 weeks between W/C 29 June and W/C 27 July.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)