Market News
May 1, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit deal offers benefits of customs union - PM May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government continues to believe that its Brexit deal offers the benefits of a customs union without sacrificing the ability to have an independent trade policy.

Discussing talks with the opposition Labour Party on finding a Brexit compromise - in which Labour is advocating a move to a agree a customs union with the EU - the spokesman said both sides would need to show movement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below