Brexit deal offers benefits of customs union - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government continues to believe that its Brexit deal offers the benefits of a customs union without sacrificing the ability to have an independent trade policy.

Discussing talks with the opposition Labour Party on finding a Brexit compromise - in which Labour is advocating a move to a agree a customs union with the EU - the spokesman said both sides would need to show movement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)