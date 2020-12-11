Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU states urged not to entertain side deals with UK in event of no-deal Brexit -FT

By Reuters Staff

Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Union member states have been warned by Brussels to not break ranks or entertain the idea of side deals with Britain should trade talks fail, the Financial Times reported on Friday on.ft.com/37aAwKk.

EU member states were warned not to do anything that would ease the consequences of a no-deal end to the Brexit transition period on Jan. 1, the newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic note.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

