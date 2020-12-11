EU states urged not to entertain side deals with UK in event of no-deal Brexit -FT

Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Union member states have been warned by Brussels to not break ranks or entertain the idea of side deals with Britain should trade talks fail, the Financial Times reported on Friday on.ft.com/37aAwKk.
EU member states were warned not to do anything that would ease the consequences of a no-deal end to the Brexit transition period on Jan. 1, the newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic note.
