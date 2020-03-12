EU-UK face-to-face Brexit trade talks cancelled due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for next week in London due to the coronavirus outbreak, the British government said on Thursday, adding that alternatives were being explored.

“Given the latest COVID-19 developments, UK and EU negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week’s round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled,” the statement said.

“Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences.”