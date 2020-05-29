No Brexit breakthrough expected at next set of talks, EU adviser says

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are likely to have to engage in accelerated Brexit talks over the summer because no one expects a breakthrough at the next round of talks, an adviser to the EU’s chief trade negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

“I’m not so optimistic about Round 4, hopefully we make some progress, it won’t be a breakthrough,” Stefaan de Rynck told an online event organised by the Institute For Government.

“Let’s assume there is no extension or transition, which is what the UK government’s position is, then we come to July 1... we will have to negotiate over the summer. It will have to happen at an accelerated pace.”

He added that both sides should work at all costs to prevent Britain leaving without a future trade deal. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)