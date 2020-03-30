UK, EU holding informal talks on future relationship - PM's spokesman

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British and EU officials are holding informal talks on the future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that Britain is still working towards the end of this year to end a transition period

“The transition period ends on the 31st of December, 2020, this is enshrined in UK law,” he told reporters.

“In terms of the future relationship, ... we have shared legal texts and they are the subject of informal discussions between ourselves and the EU commission ... I would expect those sorts of conversations to be carrying on this week.

“The structure of the negotiations has changed to reflect the current situation with regard to coronavirus, so there are more continuous discussions taking place rather than the set rounds which were originally envisaged.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)