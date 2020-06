LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - High-level talks between Britain and the European Union involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take place on June 15, Financial Times reporter Jim Brunsden tweeted, citing sources.

Officials in Brussels and Downing Street declined to offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Liz Piper and John Chalmers, editing by Andy Bruce)