LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The British government will hold further talks with the opposition Labour Party in the coming days aimed at reaching a compromise agreement on Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The talks, which have been going on for weeks but have so far failed to find a way forward, will be between officials from both sides rather than ministers, he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)