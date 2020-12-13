UPDATE 1-EU expects more UK trade talks after chiefs' Sunday call - sources

(Adds detail on planned statement)

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are expected to agree to continue trade talks when the European Commission’s head and the UK prime minister discuss Brexit on a call on Sunday around 1100 GMT, sources with the bloc told Reuters.

An EU official said separately that a statement after the call between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson was expected between 1130 and 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers)