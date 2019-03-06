UK lawmakers demand tariff details before key Brexit vote

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British lawmakers have demanded that the government make public its plans for import tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit before it asks them to vote next week on Prime Minister Theresa May’s preferred Brexit plans.

Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee, said she had written to finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday to ask whether media reports that the government planned to slash tariffs on 80-90 percent of goods were correct.

“At present, members of parliament are expected to vote blindly next week without this information,” she said.

“MPs should not have to read reports in the press that the government is planning to slash tariffs on almost all imported goods. This is likely to have a significant impact on different business sectors and regions in the UK economy,” she added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)