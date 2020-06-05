Market News
June 5, 2020 / 9:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal - Daily Mail

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some British goods in an attempt to win a trade deal and break the deadlock in talks with the EU, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

Britain’s chief negotiator, David Frost, had made a significant new offer, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

EU and British negotiators said on Friday they had made very little progress in their latest round of talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, with just weeks left to extend a year-end deadline to reach a deal. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

