UK would scrap 80-90 pct of tariffs after no-deal Brexit - Sky News

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain would scrap 80-90 percent of tariffs on imported goods if it leaves the European Union without a deal but would keep them on sensitive sectors such as cars, beef and lamb, broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sky News said the government intended to publish details on the tariff cuts if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in a vote due next week.

“According to government sources the 10-20 percent of more sensitive items which will retain their protection includes cars, beef, lamb, dairy and some lines of textiles,” Sky said. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Gareth Jones)