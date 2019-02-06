Market News
February 6, 2019 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Fox says does not support unilateral trade liberalisation if no Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday he did not support the idea of slashing tariffs on all imports to zero if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

Asked about reports in British media that he was considering the plan, Fox said there were a range of options available and the government would make a decision on ‘no deal’ tariffs soon and would publish it.

“Unilateral liberalisation is not what I would propose and I have not actually heard anyone else in government propose it,” Fox told a committee of lawmakers. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below