Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1.

Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky News they had prepared the business to continue operating whether Britain secures a free trade agreement with the European Union or not, but said he remains worries about the movement of stock into the country.

“The biggest challenge we face really is the movement of product between borders, the movement of product between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of course between mainland Europe and the UK,” he said.

“That is the one area where we really would urge the government to give us some clarity and to allow us to prepare even better for the end of December,” he said, adding that he did not think food price inflation would be the biggest issue. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)