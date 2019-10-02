HIGHLIGHTS-British PM Johnson speech to party conference

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following are key quotes from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech to the annual conference of his Conservative Party:

“The sad truth is that voters have more say over ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (a TV programme) than they do over this House of Commons which refuses to deliver Brexit, refuses to do anything constructive and refuses to have an election just at the moment when voters are desperate for us to focus on their priorities.”

“We are continuing to chew the supermasticated subject of Brexit when what people want, what leavers want, what remainers want, what the whole world wants – is to be calmly and sensibly done with the subject, and to move on. And that is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may, Conference. Let’s get Brexit done. We can, we must, and we will, even though things have not been made easier by the surrender bill. We will work for a deal with our EU friends; but whatever happens we must come out by the end of October.”