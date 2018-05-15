FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Thomson Reuters to move forex derivatives out of London to Dublin after Brexit - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters is planning to transfer its foreign exchange derivatives trading to Dublin from London ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union in March 2019, the Financial Times reported.

Thomson Reuters told clients on Tuesday that it had applied to the Irish central bank for a licence. It will be used to cover the derivatives business — the largest in Europe — which trades more than $300 billion a day, the FT said.

The business is part of the trading operations being bought by private equity group Blackstone.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.