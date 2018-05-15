Thomson Reuters to move forex derivatives out of London to Dublin after Brexit - FT

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters is planning to transfer its foreign exchange derivatives trading to Dublin from London ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union in March 2019, the Financial Times reported.

Thomson Reuters told clients on Tuesday that it had applied to the Irish central bank for a licence. It will be used to cover the derivatives business — the largest in Europe — which trades more than $300 billion a day, the FT said.

The business is part of the trading operations being bought by private equity group Blackstone.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada’s Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Alison Williams)