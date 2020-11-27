"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - There are “only a few days left” for UK talks, an EU diplomat said on Friday, adding that London must budge swiftly to break deadlocks on fishing rights, settling disputes and ensuring fair competition or face a rough split in trade from 2021.

“The gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries remain large,” said the diplomat following a closed-door briefing by the bloc’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to envoys of the 27 EU states to the bloc’s hub Brussels.

“Without London taking the necessary decisions quickly, reaching a deal will be all but impossible. Time is running out quickly. There are only a few days left for further negotiations.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)