Fourteen UK ministers against long Brexit extension - The Times

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Fourteen British ministers spoke against a long extension to Brexit at a cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Theresa May to find a way out of the impasse, The Times’ Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates said.

May said after the meeting she would ask the European Union for a further delay to Brexit beyond April 12 to give her time to sit down with the opposition Labour Party in a bid to break the block over Britain’s departure.