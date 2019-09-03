Energy
September 3, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Total's CEO says Britain must stick by Brexit mistake

1 Min Read

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French oil major Total believes that Britain should stick by its decision to leave the European Union even though he thinks it is a fundamental mistake that could be a real issue for the UK economy.

“It’s a choice. It’s democracy, we have to respect it. (But) I think it’s a fundamental mistake,” Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told an industry conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday.

“Everything that is an export activity will face taxation. That could be a real issue for the UK economy, not for Total,” he added, pointing to refining and car parts. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below