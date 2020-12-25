BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

Dec 25 (Reuters) - The BBC reported late on Friday that it has obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal agreed by the United Kingdom and European Union.

The 1,246-page document includes about 800 pages of annexes and footnotes, the BBC said bbc.in/3nRtXls, adding that the pages of legal text will determine every aspect of trade between the UK and EU. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)