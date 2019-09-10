Irish PM says Irishman as EU trade chief a "definite advantage"

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The appointment of Irishman Phil Hogan to lead the European Union’s international trade affairs from November is a “very positive development for Ireland,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“Commissioner Hogan will of course work for Europe as a whole, but it is a definite advantage to have an Irish person in charge of this crucial brief over the next five years,” said Varadkar, who specifically mentioned the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

Ireland is widely seen as the most exposed EU member to the fallout from Britain’s decision to leave the bloc. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)