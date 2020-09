LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain is optimistic of clinching a trade deal with Japan and negotiations are in their final stages, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We are in the final stages of the negotiations and are optimistic about reaching agreement. Both the UK and Japan are committed to a deal which will enter into force by the end of 2020,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout)