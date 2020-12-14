Brexit trade deal odds rise in betting markets as talks grind on

LONDON (Reuters) -The odds of Britain agreeing a trade deal with the European Union before the end of a transition period have risen to 57%, up from 40% last week, betting exchange Smarkets said on Monday.
Chances of a “no-deal” had risen to as much as 61% on Friday from 19% in late November after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks, according to bets placed with Smarkets.
Odds of a “no-deal” on bookmaker Betfair had fallen to 38% on Monday, down from 58% the previous day.
Many investment banks meanwhile still stuck to their expectations of a “thin” UK-EU trade deal while cutting down the probability marginally as talks drag on.
“Our base case remains that a ‘thin’ free trade agreement (FTA) will be reached before the end of the year,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.
“That said, there is plenty of uncertainty around this.”
Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.