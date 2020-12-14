Chances of Brexit trade deal rise on Smarkets as talks go beyond deadline

Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen through interpreters booth ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The odds of Britain agreeing a trade deal with the European Union before the end of a transition period have risen to 57% on Monday, up from 40% last week, according to punters betting on the Smarkets exchange.

Chances of a “no deal” had risen to as much as 61% on Friday from 19% in late November after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks, according to the betting exchange.