Chances of Brexit trade deal rise on Smarkets as talks go beyond deadline

LONDON (Reuters) - The odds of Britain agreeing a trade deal with the European Union before the end of a transition period have risen to 57% on Monday, up from 40% last week, according to punters betting on the Smarkets exchange.
Chances of a “no deal” had risen to as much as 61% on Friday from 19% in late November after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks, according to the betting exchange.
Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong
