UK wants retaliatory tariffs removed early on in U.S. trade talks - Truss

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss said she wanted with the United States to agree to the removal of retaliatory tariffs on some British and U.S. products over EU subsidies on large aircraft early in trade negotiations to show goodwill.

“I want to see an urgent settlement of the Airbus/Boeing dispute so we can remove these retaliatory tariffs,” Truss told parliament. “I am urging, as an early part of these trade negotiations, removal of existing tariffs to show goodwill towards the negotiations.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)