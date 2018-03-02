FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Britain's May wants "broadest and deepest" ties with Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted the“broadest and deepest” partnership possible with the European Union that would cover more areas than any other trade agreement after Brexit.

In a speech on her plans for Brexit, the prime minister said the country may choose to adhere to EU state aid and competition rules once Britain has left the European Union. (Reporting by Alastair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
