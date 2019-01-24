Majority of EU trade agreements will be replicated by Brexit day -UK minister

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain expects that it will have deals ready to replace existing trade agreements between the European Union and third countries by the end of March, trade department minister George Hollingbery said on Thursday.

The government has said it hopes to replicate around 40 EU free trade agreements with third countries by the time Britain leaves the bloc.

“I believe that the majority of those will be in place by March 29,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)