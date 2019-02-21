UK says it will not transition EU-Japan trade deal before March 29

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain will not be able to replicate the European Union’s trade deal with Japan before it leaves the bloc on March 29, the government said on Thursday in a document setting out its progress on transitioning existing agreements.

The government is seeking to roll over around 40 deals, but said in the document that it may not be able to replicate them all by exit day if Britain leaves without a deal.

Other deals it said it was either unlikely or unable to replicate in time included those with Algeria and Turkey. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)