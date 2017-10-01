FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to have draft free trade agreements before transition phase ends-minister
October 1, 2017 / 5:46 PM / in 18 days

UK to have draft free trade agreements before transition phase ends-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain expects to have draft free trade agreements on the table long before it reaches the end of a Brexit transitional period which is expected to run for two years after 2019, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Theresa May used a speech in Florence late last month to set out her plans for Brexit, which will include a two year transitional phase to allow companies to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union in March 2019. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

