Trading platform Tradeweb selects Amsterdam as post-Brexit base

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Trading platform Tradeweb unveiled plans on Thursday to expand its European operations in Amsterdam to make sure it can service European Union clients after Britain’s divorce from the bloc.

Tradeweb’s European operation is currently based solely in London, and a spokeswoman for the firm said that office would remain after Brexit.

Tradeweb has submitted an application with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to establish a fully regulated entity within the EU, it said in an emailed statement.

“Tradeweb’s imperative has always been to provide our global client base with access to liquidity across a range of products,” said Enrico Bruni, head of Europe and Asia business at Tradeweb.

“Post-Brexit, for many investors, uninterrupted access to that liquidity requires an independent and fully functional regulated entity within the EU, and our Amsterdam office will be a new expression of our mission.” (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)